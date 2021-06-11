Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 86 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after acquiring an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 64.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,200,000 after buying an additional 134,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,711,000 after buying an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total value of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at $749,073,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,806 shares of company stock valued at $22,726,953. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $502.43 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.68 and a 1-year high of $574.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of -251.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $507.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

