Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 84 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYL opened at $424.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $419.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 96.26 and a beta of 0.56. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,935 shares of company stock valued at $11,130,300 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.22.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

