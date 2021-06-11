Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 498 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.09. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $113.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

