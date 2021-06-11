Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 295 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Equifax by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in Equifax by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Equifax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFX opened at $229.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.44. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $242.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.29.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

