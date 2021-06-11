Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Insulet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.67.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $7,182,323. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PODD opened at $281.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,166.15 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $175.35 and a twelve month high of $306.46.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

