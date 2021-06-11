Nishlan Samujh Sells 40,856 Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP) insider Nishlan Samujh sold 40,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06), for a total value of £127,062.16 ($166,007.53).

LON:INVP opened at GBX 298.60 ($3.90) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 274.71. Investec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 126.10 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

