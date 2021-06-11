NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) were up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $45.45. Approximately 1,278,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 93,560,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.
Several analysts recently commented on NIO shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
