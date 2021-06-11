NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) were up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $45.45. Approximately 1,278,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 93,560,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.

Several analysts recently commented on NIO shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

