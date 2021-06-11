Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Shares Down 3.2%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) traded down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. 1,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Nihon Kohden from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Nihon Kohden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of -0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75.

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring systems, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

