NFT Index One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,326.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for approximately $621.04 or 0.01666192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $4,326.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00061412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.07 or 0.00834563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00087467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00045596 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

