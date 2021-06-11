NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,574 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $49,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,622,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,605 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 28,470 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 31,529 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 357.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.08. 109,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,608,507. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

