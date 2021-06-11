NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Short Interest Down 95.2% in May

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the May 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NEXT stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.49. The company had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32. NEXT has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $59.76.

Get NEXT alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXGPY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.