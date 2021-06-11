Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.33.

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $145.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $75.10 and a 1-year high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,389,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,067,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 16,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,134,489.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,444 shares of company stock worth $18,468,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after acquiring an additional 558,221 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after acquiring an additional 339,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after acquiring an additional 322,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

