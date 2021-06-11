Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 893.3% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NRGOF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 62,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,053. Newrange Gold has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12.

Get Newrange Gold alerts:

About Newrange Gold

Newrange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver ores. Its flagship property is the Pamlico gold project that covers an area of 2,548 hectares located in Mineral County, Nevada.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Newrange Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newrange Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.