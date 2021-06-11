Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 893.3% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NRGOF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 62,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,053. Newrange Gold has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12.
About Newrange Gold
