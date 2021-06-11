Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Trading Up 0.1%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.55. Approximately 21,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 53,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.