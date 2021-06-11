NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Shares Gap Down to $24.96

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.96, but opened at $24.25. NeuroPace shares last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 206 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In other NeuroPace news, Director Frank M. Fischer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,947. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Irina Ridley acquired 2,352 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 287,352 shares of company stock worth $4,884,984.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

