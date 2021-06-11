Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $490.01. The stock had a trading volume of 91,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,293. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $511.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.45 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

