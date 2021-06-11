NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPTN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $151,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,722 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 379,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NPTN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.90. 763,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,769. The company has a market capitalization of $559.50 million, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.91.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

