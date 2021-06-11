Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,566 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 444,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 238,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 30,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLTX opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.03. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,743.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,697 shares of company stock valued at $298,236 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

