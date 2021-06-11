Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $480.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $448.22.

Shares of TYL opened at $424.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.26 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $419.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,935 shares of company stock valued at $11,130,300. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

