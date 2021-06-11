nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCNO. Barclays dropped their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of nCino stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.11. The stock had a trading volume of 19,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,530. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91. nCino has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $906,983.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,355,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,823,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,718.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,696 shares of company stock valued at $30,921,715. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of nCino by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.