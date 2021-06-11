nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CRO Sells $1,254,800.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,254,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,069.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NCNO opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.65. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of nCino by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,680 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,557,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,101,000 after purchasing an additional 255,885 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $159,212,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,916,000 after buying an additional 927,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after buying an additional 720,704 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCNO. Barclays dropped their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. G.Research raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

