NavSight (NYSE:NSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of NavSight (NYSE:NSH) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of NSH opened at $9.95 on Friday. NavSight has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in NavSight by 200.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NavSight in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NavSight in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in NavSight in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in NavSight in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NavSight Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

