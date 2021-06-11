Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Navigator had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%.

Shares of Navigator stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,952. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Navigator has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.18 million, a P/E ratio of -543.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Get Navigator alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.