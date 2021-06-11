National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,023,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,671,000 after buying an additional 136,831 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,726 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 0.36. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.87%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

