National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of NNN opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.87%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,407 shares of company stock worth $2,548,184 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $82,566,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $78,671,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth $45,163,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $31,096,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth $26,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.