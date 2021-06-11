National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of NNN opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.87%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,407 shares of company stock worth $2,548,184 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $82,566,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $78,671,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth $45,163,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $31,096,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth $26,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.