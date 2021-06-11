National Grid (LON:NG) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,024.23 ($13.38).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 913 ($11.93) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 916.73. The company has a market capitalization of £32.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 32.16 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 105.83%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

