Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 18.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $168.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.23 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

