Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 145,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 201,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.77.

About Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.