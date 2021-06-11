NANJCOIN (NANJ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $172.00

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. One NANJCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NANJCOIN has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $172.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded down 45.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NANJCOIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00057344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.38 or 0.00763771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00084536 BTC.

About NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN (NANJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com . NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

Buying and Selling NANJCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NANJCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NANJCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NANJCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.