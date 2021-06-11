MYDA Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:FLACU)

MYDA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:FLACU) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition makes up about 1.2% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLACU. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $15,580,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,422,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLACU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,590. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

