MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 120,200 Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Malacca Straits Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 49,717 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 184,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 7,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,846. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

