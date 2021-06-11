MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 64,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

NYSE PEB traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.31.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.