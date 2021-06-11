MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,000. Lux Health Tech Acquisition makes up about 2.8% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $14,615,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUXA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.01. 355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,315. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $13.27.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

