MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $998,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XME. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XME traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.03. 188,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,749. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $47.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.