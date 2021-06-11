MYDA Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,536 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 318,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 60,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

NASDAQ PCYO traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $13.98. 702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,189. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $334.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 88.03% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.