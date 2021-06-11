MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 24,000 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.67. 39,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,257,821. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.60. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

