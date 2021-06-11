MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,399 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $65.14. The company had a trading volume of 65,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,666. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.