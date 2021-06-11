MV Capital Management Inc. Has $815,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $389.67. The company had a trading volume of 70,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,308. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $382.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.77 and a 12 month high of $390.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

