MV Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,325,000. Summitry LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 227,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Visa by 18.7% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Visa by 69.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 68,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,912. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

