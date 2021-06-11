MV Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. South State CORP. grew its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 99,291 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,724 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 11.6% in the first quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 42.2% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 61.5% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,235,353 shares of company stock worth $1,301,680,977 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $140.13. 43,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,714,280. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $392.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

