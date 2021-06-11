MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 152,741 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,741 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 1.4% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 566,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 155,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 655.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 296,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 256,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.22. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,858. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

