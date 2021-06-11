MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$61.15. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$60.46, with a volume of 23,777 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTY shares. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.06.
The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -34.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.35.
In other news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.
MTY Food Group Company Profile (TSE:MTY)
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
