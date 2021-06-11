Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Alan H. Howard Sells 5,600 Shares of Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $700.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.26. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOV. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

