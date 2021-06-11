Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,950,000 after acquiring an additional 640,605 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after acquiring an additional 611,524 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after acquiring an additional 531,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $63,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

NYSE MSI opened at $212.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.14. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $212.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

