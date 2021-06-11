Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.68. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 49,968 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 334.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 29,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $10,126,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPAA stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 43,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $443.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.83. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.58.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

