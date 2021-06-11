Morgan Stanley Raises Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $27.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.30.

SFIX stock opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -71.63 and a beta of 2.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,360,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,093 shares of company stock worth $21,090,607 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

