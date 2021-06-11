Morgan Stanley Increases UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $72.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.89.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76. UiPath has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In other news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 over the last quarter.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

