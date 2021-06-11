Morgan Stanley Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

NYSE:MS opened at $91.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $170.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

