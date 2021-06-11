Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,225 ($29.07). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,185 ($28.55), with a volume of 32,790 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,147.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 22.12.

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 7,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,872 ($24.46), for a total transaction of £141,130.08 ($184,387.35).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.