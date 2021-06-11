Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stake Reduced by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. cut its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,775 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEG. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 2,082.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 653,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,394,000 after purchasing an additional 545,897 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth about $9,939,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 748,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 306,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,873,000 after purchasing an additional 296,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 177,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $8,329,136.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,787 shares of company stock worth $12,459,059. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.87.

Shares of MEG stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.05. 1,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,640. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -15.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

